Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3,303.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

In other Realty Income news, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,074,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

