Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.52.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $186.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,779.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ian F. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,981. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,866,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

