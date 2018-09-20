Versartis Inc (VSAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Versartis stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 405,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,208. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Versartis has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.69. sell-side analysts expect that Versartis will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Versartis in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Versartis by 328.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Versartis in the first quarter worth about $147,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Versartis in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Versartis by 71.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

