Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 42,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 527,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

