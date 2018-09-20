Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 18,039 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 540.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Fort L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $4,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,753 shares of company stock worth $18,436,506. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

