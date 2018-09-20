Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

