Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in NRG Energy by 9,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $534,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,975 shares of company stock worth $3,265,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

