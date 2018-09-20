VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,591 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 985,916 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,836,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWT opened at $39.73 on Thursday. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 438,147 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter.

