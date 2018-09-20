Vcash (XVC) Market Cap Tops $240,385.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Vcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vcash has a market cap of $240,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vcash alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info . Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.