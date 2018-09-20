Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17,971.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 4,233,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,610,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,373,000 after buying an additional 911,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 315.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,314,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,509,000 after buying an additional 251,297 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.25 and a 1-year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.