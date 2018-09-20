Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Position Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 176,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $115.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

