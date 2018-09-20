Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.21 and a 1-year high of $166.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

