Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

