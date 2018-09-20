Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $113.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

