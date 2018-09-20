VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,793,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,343,000 after buying an additional 9,470,561 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 871.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,042,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 935,549 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,835 shares during the period. Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 151,579 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $28.15 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

