ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) to “Hold”

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

