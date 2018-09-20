ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) to “Hold”

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
SID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.