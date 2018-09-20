ValuEngine Lowers Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,071. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
