ValuEngine Lowers Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,071. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

