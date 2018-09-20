ValuEngine Downgrades ICU Medical (ICUI) to Hold

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 22,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.15, for a total transaction of $6,464,694.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,929,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,920 shares of company stock valued at $212,237,990. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

