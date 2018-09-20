Utilities SPDR (XLU) Shares Sold by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC lessened its holdings in Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the quarter. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Utilities SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities SPDR in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Utilities SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLU opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Utilities SPDR has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

