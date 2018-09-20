USD Partners LP (USDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

USDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USD Partners by 227.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 150,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in USD Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,053. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.75.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 18.84%. equities research analysts predict that USD Partners will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

