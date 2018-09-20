US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. CL King downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,539.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,281 shares of company stock worth $312,759. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

