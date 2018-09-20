Unum Group (UNM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.49. Approximately 3,976,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,876,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Unum Group by 178.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 81,214 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,291,000 after buying an additional 262,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Unum Group by 144.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

