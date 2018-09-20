Unum Group (UNM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

