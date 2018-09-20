Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Universal Technical have underperformed its industry in the past year. Higher costs of operations, stringent regulations and increased abuse and misuse of Title IV funds are likely to keep the company’s profits under pressure. The company’s enrollments have been declining for several quarters now due to changing attitudes about education, employment and debt as well as the countercyclical nature of its business. Estimated loss for current quarter has widened in the past two months, reflecting analyst’s concern. Although the company is adopting several initiatives to drive new student growth, including the optimization of its media mix, conducting career workshops and work with industry partners, we wait for better visibility.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of UTI opened at $2.70 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 78.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 58.6% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,084,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Incengages in the provision of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. It offers undergraduate degree, diploma and certificate programs across the U.S.

