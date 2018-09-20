Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. 43,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 3.70%. equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $354,791.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

