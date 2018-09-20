Universal Insurance (UVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.45

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 7302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,725 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,141 shares in the company, valued at $54,399,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,705 shares of company stock worth $6,642,209. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 45.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

