United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 168,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.25 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

