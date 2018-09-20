United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In related news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

