United-Guardian (UG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.12.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

