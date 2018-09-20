United Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $215,684.00 (UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00051275 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ACX, Coinnest and Liquid. In the last week, United Bitcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. United Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $215,684.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013625 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00092662 BTC.

About United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com . United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, OKEx, Liquid, YoBit and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

