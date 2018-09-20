Uni Select (UNS) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNS. Desjardins lowered Uni Select from a top pick rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$20.78 on Wednesday. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$18.48 and a 52 week high of C$29.10.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

