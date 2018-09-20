Under Armour Inc Class C (UA) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 5,526,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,632,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Under Armour Inc Class C alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of -0.64.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 23.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 31.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 17,566.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 499,942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.