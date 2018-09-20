Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Receives $17.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 411,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,269. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,031,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,261,000 after acquiring an additional 658,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.