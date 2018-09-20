UFP Technologies (UFPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

UFPT opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.05. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $380,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $251,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,963.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,779 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

