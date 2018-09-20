UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.63 ($17.01).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €11.44 ($13.30) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.