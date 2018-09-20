Twitter (TWTR) & Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Critical Comparison

Alphabet Inc Class A (NYSE: TWTR) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class A 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% Twitter 8.57% 4.37% 2.92%

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.37 $12.66 billion $32.05 36.64 Twitter $2.44 billion 9.16 -$108.06 million $0.06 492.00

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Twitter. Alphabet Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alphabet Inc Class A and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 30 0 2.88 Twitter 4 21 10 0 2.17

Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus target price of $1,324.02, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $32.16, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Alphabet Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet Inc Class A is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet Inc Class A has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class A beats Twitter on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

