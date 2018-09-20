Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 20,830 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $1,785,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. 2,203,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,260. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 0.33. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $210,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

