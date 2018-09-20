Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $644,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,869.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,657 shares of company stock valued at $588,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

