Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $479,000 in Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 241,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 664,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,275,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 29,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELG. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

