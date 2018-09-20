Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $402,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 85.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,879 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,537. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

