Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.