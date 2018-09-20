Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,160.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

