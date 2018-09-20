Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

