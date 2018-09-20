Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, June 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 31st.

TSE TV opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$190.70 million.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

