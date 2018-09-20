Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

TGS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,151. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $295.38 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 383.9% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 874,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 735,832 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the second quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

