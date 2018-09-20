Transocean (RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

RIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,072,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 6,042,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $81,210,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

