Traders Sell iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Strength (EWZ)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $59.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.57 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $32.97

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,605,000 after buying an additional 808,488 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,713,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,902,000 after buying an additional 212,729 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

