Traders Sell Honeywell International (HON) on Strength (HON)

Investors sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $70.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.87 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $166.14

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

