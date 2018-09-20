Traders Purchase Large Volume of Darden Restaurants Call Options (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,643% compared to the typical daily volume of 583 call options.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “$112.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $117.89 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 38,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $4,146,165.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

