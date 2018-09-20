Traders Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $614.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $500.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $114.12 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($2.91) for the day and closed at $271.02

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.35.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.